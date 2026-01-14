Arsenal Take Narrow Advantage in Carabao Cup with 3-2 Win Over Chelsea

Arsenal secured a slender advantage in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie, defeating Chelsea 3-2 in a breathless encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Goals from Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres, and Martin Zubimendi ensured the Gunners took a lead back to the Emirates for the return leg on February 3.

Okay News reports that Mikel Arteta made eight changes to his lineup, but it was Ben White—one of the few to keep his place—who opened the scoring just seven minutes in. The defender headed home a Declan Rice corner, marking Arsenal’s 24th set-piece goal of the season.

The visitors doubled their lead early in the second half when White turned provider, delivering a low cross for Viktor Gyokeres to tap in from close range. Chelsea responded in the 57th minute through Alejandro Garnacho, who fired home at the back post to halve the deficit.

Arsenal restored their two-goal cushion shortly after, with Gyokeres holding up play to set up Martin Zubimendi, who planted a finish into the bottom corner.

However, Chelsea refused to lie down, and Garnacho grabbed his second of the night seven minutes from time after pouncing on a loose ball from a corner, setting up a grandstand finish.

Despite late pressure from the hosts, Arsenal held their nerve to secure the victory. The Gunners will now turn their attention to the Premier League, facing Nottingham Forest on Saturday, before a Champions League trip to Milan to face Inter.