Morocco End Nigeria’s Title Dream After Dramatic Semi Final Penalty Shootout

Morocco booked their place in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after edging Nigeria in a tense semi final encounter that ended in heartbreak for the Super Eagles on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco.

The hosts and Nigeria played out a goalless draw after ninety minutes of regulation time and an additional thirty minutes of extra time, with both sides creating chances but failing to find the breakthrough in a fiercely contested match watched by a packed stadium and millions across Africa.

“Hosts Morocco beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final after their semi-final clash on Wednesday finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.”

Okay News reports that Morocco kept their composure during the penalty shootout, converting four of their spot kicks, while Nigeria missed two crucial attempts, sealing the North African side’s passage into the tournament’s showpiece match.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, representing Africa’s most populous nation, showed resilience and tactical discipline throughout the match, particularly in defense, as they successfully contained Morocco’s attacking threats during open play and extra time. Despite their efforts, the inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities proved costly when the match was decided from twelve yards.

Morocco, who are hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, will now face Senegal in the final scheduled for Sunday, January 18, 2026. Senegal, a West African nation, secured their place in the final earlier on Wednesday after defeating Egypt 1-0 in the other semi final, courtesy of a decisive goal from Sadio Mane, Senegal’s star forward and former African Footballer of the Year.

The final sets up a compelling clash between Morocco, seeking continental glory on home soil, and Senegal, aiming to reaffirm their status as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

For Nigeria, the defeat marks another near miss in their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, with attention now turning to lessons learned and the future of the national team.