Despite AFCON Exit, Abdul Samad Rabiu Honours Super Eagles with $500,000 for ‘Hard Work and Dedication’

Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Abdul Samad Rabiu has announced that he will still fulfil his $500,000 pledge to the Super Eagles despite their dramatic exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Rabiu, who is the Chairman of BUA Group, made the announcement in a heartfelt message shared on his verified Instagram page on January 14, 2026, shortly after Nigeria was eliminated by hosts Morocco in the AFCON semi-final decided on penalties.

In his message, Rabiu praised the players for their effort, courage and unity throughout the tournament, describing their performance as something every Nigerian should be proud of.

“You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud,” he wrote.

Okay News reports that the business mogul had earlier pledged $500,000 to the players if they won their semi-final match.

However, following the heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat, Rabiu said he would still honour the pledge as a recognition of their hard work, dedication and the joy they brought to the country.

“As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfil the pledge of $500,000 USD. This is in recognition of your hard work, dedication, and the joy you have brought to our nation,” he added.

Rabiu also urged the Super Eagles to remain confident and focused, saying the lessons and experience from the tournament would fuel greater success in the future.

“Keep your heads high, Super Eagles. The experience, lessons, and spirit will fuel even greater success next time. Nigeria will always be proud of you, and we believe in your future victories,” he said.

Nigeria had earlier lost to Morocco 4–2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation and extra time in Rabat, ending their AFCON 2025 campaign at the semi-final stage.