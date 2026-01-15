ASUU Demands 1% of GDP for University Research Funding in New Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for a new funding framework that allocates at least 1% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to university research, innovation, and development.

Okay News reports that ASUU President Prof. Chris Piwuna made the demand on Wednesday in Abuja during the unveiling of the 2025 renegotiated agreement between the Federal Government and the union.

Piwuna highlighted that Nigerian universities have suffered prolonged shortages in research funding, limiting their ability to contribute meaningfully to innovation, national development, and global knowledge production.

He welcomed the inclusion of research and development funding as a key component of the new agreement, noting that it provides for the forwarding of the National Research Council Bill to the National Assembly for consideration.

“The proposed bill shall provide for at least 1% equivalent of GDP as a source of funding for research, innovation and development,” Piwuna said, expressing confidence that members of the National Assembly would expedite its passage.

The ASUU leader lamented governance weaknesses in the university system, despite autonomy being recognised in principle and partially entrenched in law.

He pointed to arbitrary dissolution of governing councils and interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors as recurring challenges that undermine meritocracy, institutional stability, and academic freedom.

Piwuna also expressed concern over the growing trend of prolonged acting vice-chancellorships in some universities, calling for greater scrutiny of governing councils and principal officers to protect institutional integrity.

He criticised promotion practices in some newly established federal universities of education, alleging that due process and established standards for professorial appointments were being compromised.

Piwuna warned that converting colleges of education to universities should not lead to a dilution of academic standards, as any erosion of norms would have long-term consequences for the credibility of the university system.

He urged vice-chancellors of affected institutions to urgently review questionable promotions and governance practices.

The ASUU president stressed that safeguarding standards, strengthening institutional autonomy, and securing sustainable research funding are critical to restoring confidence and stability in Nigeria’s university system.

The new agreement concludes the renegotiation of the 2009 accord and addresses long-standing funding, welfare, and stability issues in the sector.

It includes a 40% salary increase for academic staff in federal tertiary institutions, effective from January 1, 2026, implemented through a consolidated academic tools allowance covering journal publications, conference participation, internet access, learned society membership, and book allowances.

Nine previously earned academic allowances have been restructured for greater clarity, transparency, and accountability, while a new professorial credit allowance has been introduced for full-time professors and academic readers to support their research and administrative responsibilities.