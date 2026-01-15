Yobe State Clears N15.4 Billion Gratuity Backlog for Retirees

Yobe State Government has fully settled outstanding gratuities owed to state and local government retirees, disbursing over N15.4 billion to eliminate the long-standing liability.

Okay News reports that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Wali, disclosed the milestone on Wednesday in Damaturu during a press briefing to mark six years of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration.

Wali stated that the payment has cleared all gratuity arrears accumulated over the years, bringing significant relief to retired public servants across the state.

Beyond gratuities, the SSG highlighted major security interventions, noting that the state procured 250 operational vehicles and 500 motorcycles for security agencies since 2019.

He added that more than 300 patrol and specialised vehicles were rehabilitated, while over 2,000 vigilantes, hunters, and hybrid force operatives were engaged to support security operations.

In employment and capacity building, Wali said the government recruited 6,449 workers and organised about 35 training programmes for over 6,395 civil servants.

More than 26,000 teachers were trained or retrained, while over 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were recruited into primary and secondary schools.

On infrastructure, the SSG revealed that about 500 kilometres of roads have been completed or are ongoing across the state.

Key projects include the Geidam-Bukarti, Damagum-Gubana, Nguru-Bulanguwa, and Fika-Maluri roads.

He also noted that the N22 billion flyover and underpass project in Damaturu, being handled by Triacta Nigeria Limited, is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026.

Wali said the administration constructed six model schools, seven mega schools, nine girls’ secondary schools, and eight co-educational secondary schools.

The government continues to pay WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB registration fees for all students.

In healthcare, Primary Healthcare Centres were constructed or rehabilitated in 140 out of 178 wards, alongside the procurement of 88 tricycle ambulances.

Over 300,000 residents have enrolled in the state health insurance scheme, while drugs worth N2.3 billion were supplied to the Yobe Drugs and Medical Consumable Management Agency.

On transportation and power, the state acquired 20 buses for the Yobe Transport Corporation and sold over 100 vehicles at subsidised rates.

Twenty-five villages were electrified, power was extended to over 200 locations, and 24-hour electricity was provided to all general hospitals.

These achievements build on broader efforts to strengthen public services and resilience in Yobe State.

In 2024, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a $50 million loan for the Yobe State Environmental and Climate Change Action Project (ECCAP), part of a $101.34 million initiative to tackle climate vulnerabilities, enhance food security, and improve livelihoods for over 3.5 million residents in northeast Nigeria.

The AfDB funding was complemented by $30 million co-financing from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

In April 2025, the federal government commissioned the first phase of a 400-kilowatt solar power plant at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital in Damaturu.

The installation, unveiled under the Renewed Hope Agenda, is expected to reduce power outages, cut operational costs, improve healthcare delivery, and promote environmental sustainability.