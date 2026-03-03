Sanwo-Olu Appoints Adetola as Lagos Accountant General Effective March 2, 2026

Lagos, Nigeria – Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the deployment of Mr. Adetola Muyiwa John as the new Accountant General of the state and Permanent Secretary of the State Treasury Office, effective immediately from March 2, 2026.

Okay News reports that the redeployment follows the statutory retirement of the outgoing Accountant General, Dr Abiodun Muritala. According to an official circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service, Adetola is being redeployed from the Office of the State Auditor-General, where he previously served as Auditor-General, to his new office.

The circular stated that the strategic redeployment underscores the state government’s commitment to maintaining efficiency, accountability, and continuity in public financial management. Head of Service Mr Bode Agoro wished Adetola success in his new role and urged all stakeholders to accord the circular the necessary publicity and cooperation to ensure a seamless transition.

In his new role, Adetola is expected to manage the State Treasury, ensure financial accountability, and oversee the publication of financial statements. His office will also be responsible for public financial management, including revenue monitoring, expenditure control, and maintaining government accounts. Governor Sanwo-Olu had previously approved Adetola’s appointment as Acting State Auditor-General in February 2024. This financial management leadership appointment aims to strengthen fiscal discipline and transparency in Lagos State’s public finance operations.