‘You’ve Got Enough Muscle Already’, – West Ham Boss Bans Adama Traore From Weights

Adama Traoré has been banned from lifting weights at West Ham’s training ground after manager Nuno Espírito Santo ruled the winger already carries enough muscle.

The 30-year-old, known for his powerful physique, was recently filmed bench-pressing 145kg at the club’s Rush Green facility in a video shared by team-mate Crysencio Summerville. But Nuno has now instructed him to stay out of the weights room, saying the Spaniard’s natural build does not require additional bulk.

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s Premier League trip to Fulham, Nuno described Traore’s physique as “incredible” and largely down to genetics, but insisted further weight training would not benefit him. He said the player will continue prevention and conditioning work in the gym, but will not be lifting weights.

Traore joined West Ham United in January in a deal worth up to £2m after making 20 appearances for Fulham earlier this season. Since arriving at the London Stadium, he has been limited to four substitute appearances in the league, with his only start coming in the FA Cup fourth-round victory over Burton Albion.

Nuno, who previously worked with Traore at Wolverhampton Wanderers, said the winger’s opportunity will come as the Hammers continue their fight for Premier League survival. He praised Traore’s pace and one-on-one ability, describing him as a unique talent, but added that he must adapt to the team’s tactical demands.