Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan In Fresh Confrontation At Senate Committee Office

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria, was involved in another confrontation on Monday, February 16, 2026, inside Nigeria’s National Assembly, the federal parliament in Abuja, the country’s capital.

The latest incident took place at the office of Senator Titus Zam, the senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District in Benue State, north-central Nigeria, who chairs the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission, a committee that oversees issues linked to regional development in Nigeria’s North Central zone.

Sources within the National Assembly said the disagreement followed a budget defence session held by the committee earlier on Monday. The meeting, scheduled for 10:00 in the morning West African Time (WAT, GMT+1), was reported to have ended before Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan arrived.

After she got to the venue and found the session already concluded, she was said to have moved to Senator Zam’s office with some of her legislative aides to ask for clarification about the meeting.

Witnesses said tension escalated after she was prevented from entering the office, leading to a heated exchange involving staff members and people in the senator’s entourage. During the commotion, one of her aides was accused of physically confronting a staff member attached to the committee chairman’s office, prompting intervention by security officials.

National Assembly security personnel later brought the situation under control, although the immediate trigger of the altercation was still unclear as of the time of reporting, Okay News reports.

The confrontation is the latest in a string of recent disputes involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan during Senate activities. Last week, she was involved in a tense exchange with Senator Patrick Ndubueze, chairman of the Senate Committee on Steel Development, during an interactive session with Nigeria’s Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu. The disagreement was reported to have started when the committee chairman attempted to end the minister’s appearance while Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted on continuing her remarks, describing the move as disrespectful before leaving the session.

As of the time of this report, there was no official statement from Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator Zam, or the leadership of the Nigerian Senate about the Monday incident.