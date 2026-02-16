ADC Warns Wike Against Threats Ahead of FCT Polls

FCT, Abuja – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his reported declaration of “war” against candidates opposed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the February 21, 2026 Area Council elections. The party described the comment as reckless and capable of heightening political tension at a sensitive time in the country.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, and shared with Okay News, the ADC said Nigeria’s democracy must not be reduced to threats or intimidation.

The party stressed that it is the Nigerian electorate—not the President, any minister, or ruling party officials—who will ultimately determine the outcome of the polls. It warned that inflammatory rhetoric from public office holders could undermine democratic stability, especially amid economic and security challenges facing citizens.

The ADC further accused Wike and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to frighten voters, arguing that such statements reflect anxiety about public support.

The party vowed to resist, through lawful and constitutional means, any effort to manipulate or subvert the will of the people. It also pledged to work with democratic institutions and civil society groups to safeguard the integrity of the ballot, insisting that Nigeria’s democracy must not be compromised by political threats.