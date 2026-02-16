Amazon Van Sinks After Driver Follows GPS Onto Flooded Path

The Broomway, UK – An Amazon delivery driver was left stranded after following GPS directions onto a hazardous tidal route known as the Broomway, a centuries-old path along the UK coast notorious for its dangers.

The incident occurred as the driver attempted to reach Foulness Island, a Ministry of Defence site used for weapons testing, before the van became trapped in rapidly rising waters.

According to UK coast guard officials, the Broomway is strictly a walking route and not suitable for vehicles. Authorities described the area as extremely dangerous, warning that it should only be accessed on foot with an experienced guide familiar with the shifting mudflats.

The last recorded fatality on the route was in 1919, though more than 100 people are believed to have died there historically.

The unidentified driver abandoned the van as floodwaters rose to window level. A local farmer later assisted in recovering the vehicle. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.