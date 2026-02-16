News

Shettima Returns After Representing Nigeria at AU Summit in Ethiopia

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Vice President Kashim Shettima touches down in Abuja.

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has returned to Abuja after representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government and the 30th AU General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The summit, held from February 14 to 15, 2026, centred on the theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Discussions focused on strengthening commitments to sustainable water resource management, expanding access to sanitation, and advancing the broader development objectives outlined in the AU’s Agenda 2063 blueprint.

In addition to plenary sessions involving African leaders, Shettima participated in high-level side events and bilateral meetings with political and business figures.

The engagements were aimed at deepening Nigeria’s diplomatic ties, boosting economic cooperation, and reinforcing strategic partnerships across the continent.

