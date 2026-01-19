Senegal Coach Apologises After Pitch Walkout in AFCON Final

The celebrations following Senegal’s win at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been tempered by a formal apology from head coach Pape Thiaw regarding a dramatic protest that occurred during the final match. The game against the host nation, Morocco, was briefly thrown into chaos when the Senegalese squad abandoned the field of play under instructions from their technical bench, an action that threatened to overshadow their ultimate 1-0 victory.

Okay News reports that the controversy erupted when match officials awarded a penalty to Morocco following a challenge by Senegalese defender Malick Diouf on Moroccan forward Brahim Diaz. The decision was met with immediate and fierce resistance from the Senegal coaching staff, leading Thiaw to order his players to exit the pitch in a show of defiance against the officiating.

The stadium in Rabat was engulfed in confusion as the players headed for the tunnel, leaving fans and officials uncertain if the match would be abandoned entirely. However, after a tense standoff, the Teranga Lions returned to the field to complete the fixture. Despite the disruption, Senegal managed to hold their nerve and secure the continental trophy, though the incident has remained a primary talking point in the global football community.

In the aftermath of the match, Coach Thiaw expressed deep regret for his conduct, acknowledging that his emotions got the better of him in the heat of the competitive moment. He issued an unreserved apology to the footballing world, admitting that accepting the referee’s decision is a fundamental part of the sport and that such a walkout should never have occurred.

The protest drew sharp criticism from opposing figures and governing bodies alike. Morocco’s head coach, Walid Regragui, condemned the maneuver as “shameful,” while the FIFA President also voiced disapproval regarding the scenes that interrupted the tournament’s showpiece event. The integrity of the final was briefly compromised, drawing ire from stakeholders who felt the behavior set a poor example.

Consequently, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has indicated that the matter is not yet closed. The governing body has strongly condemned the conduct of the Senegalese team and confirmed that an investigation is underway. Disciplinary measures are expected to be reviewed to ensure that the sanctity of the competition is preserved and to prevent similar occurrences in future tournaments.