UK PM: Trade War in No One’s Interest Amid Trump Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has stated that a trade war serves “no-one’s interest” after Donald Trump threatened a 10% tariff on UK imports and those from other countries opposing his plans to control Greenland.

Okay News reports that Starmer, speaking in Downing Street, emphasised resolving differences through “calm discussion” rather than tariffs against allies.

He reiterated that decisions on Greenland should rest with its people and Denmark, adding that principle “cannot be set aside” but vowed a “pragmatic” approach given the UK-US economic and military ties.

Starmer said he does not believe Trump is seriously considering military action against Greenland.

He described the situation as “very serious” and a “moment for the whole country to pull together,” welcoming support from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch on Greenland’s sovereignty.

Starmer noted Trump’s threat was “very badly received” in the UK but warned against “performative” or “grandstanding” responses, as they do nothing for working people reliant on international relationships.

Asked about retaliatory tariffs, he replied: “We have not got to that stage, my focus is making sure we don’t get to that stage.”

European leaders are expected to discuss Greenland with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. Starmer is not currently scheduled to attend but it remains an option.

Over the weekend, a small French-led military contingent, including UK involvement, visited Greenland for a reconnaissance mission assessing Russian risks.

Starmer clarified this was discussed with Trump and focused on Russian threats, adding Europe must “step up” on defence.

Trump justified his interest in Greenland for US and global security, warning: “If we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland.”

He threatened a 10% levy on goods from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, effective February 1, rising to 25% on June 1.

Economists estimate the tariffs could reduce UK GDP by 0.5%.

Badenoch agreed with Starmer on Greenland sovereignty, calling tariff threats “a terrible idea.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney condemned using tariffs as a “bargaining chip” instead of dialogue.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the government to “get tough on Donald Trump,” saying: “If you do that, he has a history of backing down.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called the threats “not how you treat your best friends,” planning to discuss with Trump’s team in Davos, noting Brexit allows direct US negotiations.