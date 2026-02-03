Seyi Tinubu Visits Obi Cubana, Presents City Boy Movement Appointment Letter

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has paid a visit to businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, where he formally presented him with an appointment letter as South-East Coordinator of the City Boy Movement. The visit took place at Obi Cubana’s residence on Monday night.

Okay News reports that the appointment was made public on Tuesday through Obi Cubana’s Instagram page, where he shared details of the meeting and the discussions held between both men. The announcement has since sparked wide reactions across social media.

Responding to the mixed opinions, Obi Cubana defended his decision to accept the role, stressing that meaningful change comes from active participation rather than isolation. He assured supporters that the appointment would not affect his values, integrity, or commitment to community development and responsible leadership.

He also described President Bola Tinubu as a “City Boy and a man of commerce,” calling for inclusivity and respect for differing views. Obi Cubana urged Nigerians to focus on building real value for national development, noting that constructive dialogue remains key to progress.