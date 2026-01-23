Silver Price Crosses $100 for the First Time in History

Precious metals markets experienced a historic surge on Friday morning, with silver prices crossing the triple-digit threshold for the first time in history. This milestone comes as part of a broader, record-breaking rally in the commodities sector, driven by a complex mix of geopolitical volatility and shifting economic policies that have sent investors flocking toward tangible assets.

The price of silver reached a landmark high of $100.10 during morning trading, representing a significant jump in valuation within a single session. Simultaneously, gold prices have continued their aggressive ascent, nearing the $5,000 per ounce resistance level as market participants react to a rapidly changing global landscape.

Okay News reports that financial analysts are attributing this latest price action to a heightened demand for “safe-haven” assets. Market experts, including those from Goldman Sachs, have recently revised their long-term forecasts upward, suggesting that the current momentum could see gold reach as high as $5,400 by the end of the year as the U.S. dollar shows signs of softening.

The rally is being fueled by a series of high-stakes international developments, ranging from export restrictions in China to diplomatic tensions involving the U.S. administration. Analysts at Pepperstone and Saxo Bank noted that while some trade threats have recently been de-escalated, a persistent sense of “absolute unpredictability” in global leadership continues to push investors toward metals as a hedge against potential economic shocks.

This upward trend is a continuation of the massive gains seen throughout 2025, during which silver surged by as much as 150%. The demand is not only coming from traditional investors but also from technological industries, as the production of electric vehicles and the expansion of AI data centers have significantly increased the industrial requirement for these precious materials.

Beyond gold and silver, the commodities boom has extended to base metals, with copper prices surging past $13,000 a ton to approach its own all-time record. This collective rise underscores a broader market sentiment characterized by a “fear of missing out” and a strategic pivot toward assets that can retain value amidst international uncertainty and fluctuations in federal interest rates.