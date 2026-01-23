Women’s Champions Cup Winners To Earn Record $2.3 Million As FIFA Sets $4 Million Prize Plan

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the global governing body for football based in Zurich, Switzerland, has announced a prize pool of almost $4 million for the first-ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, with the champions set to receive a record $2.3 million for women’s club football.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Friday, January 23, 2026, FIFA said the final will be played on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Arsenal Stadium in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, and the runners-up will take home $1 million.

FIFA added that the two clubs that lose in the semi-finals will each receive $200,000, while Auckland United FC of New Zealand, a country in the South Pacific, and Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC of China, the world’s most populous country in East Asia, will each earn $100,000 after exiting in the opening round. In total, six clubs will share close to $4 million based on how far they go in the competition.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said the payout structure is meant to show confidence in the continued rise of women’s club football. “A total payout of close to $4 million distributed among the six participants based on their performance is a clear statement of belief in women’s club football,” he said, as Okay News reports.

He also linked the new tournament to wider changes FIFA says it is making to grow the women’s game, including updates to the Women’s International Match Calendar and the creation of new elite competitions such as the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, which is scheduled to begin in 2028.

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup is designed to bring together the top women’s club from each confederation, meaning each continent’s football region will be represented in the battle for an intercontinental title.

FIFA said the semi-finals will be held at Brentford Stadium in London on Wednesday, January 28. Gotham FC of the United States, a country in North America, will face Corinthians of Brazil, the largest country in South America, while Arsenal Women of England will play ASFAR of Morocco, a North African country.