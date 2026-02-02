Sterling Financial Holdings Company Reports Near-Doubling Of Annual Profit To N90.7 Billion

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Sterling HoldCo), the parent company of Sterling Bank, reported a 98.3% surge in profit before tax to N90.73 billion for the unaudited full year ended December 31, 2025.

This sharp rise in earnings, disclosed in the group’s financial statements, was propelled by robust growth across its core banking operations, including a significant 46% jump in gross earnings to N476.50 billion, reflecting strong performance in a challenging macroeconomic climate.

Okay News reports that the impressive results were driven by a 42.8% increase in interest income to N369.56 billion, with loans and advances contributing N242.38 billion, alongside a more than doubling of net trading income to N30.9 billion.

The group’s net interest income expanded by 55% to N208.89 billion, demonstrating improved asset-liability management and pricing discipline, even as it set aside N26.75 billion for credit loss expenses, a 147.5% year-on-year increase that contributed to an improved non-performing loan ratio of 4.7%.

The financial holding company’s balance sheet strengthened considerably, with total assets reaching N3.92 trillion and customer deposits growing by 18.2% to N2.98 trillion, highlighting sustained confidence in the franchise.

Shareholders’ equity also saw substantial growth, rising 39% to N424.05 billion, supported by an 82.7% increase in retained earnings, which positions the group for future expansion and resilience.

Sterling HoldCo’s performance marks a continuation of its strong earnings momentum, building on a year where profit after tax more than doubled in 2024. With profit after tax for 2025 rising 79.7% to N78.63 billion and earnings per share increasing to 157 kobo, the group has demonstrated an enhanced ability to translate balance sheet growth into shareholder value.

The results suggest the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth into 2026, backed by diversified income streams and solid fundamentals in Nigeria’s competitive financial services sector.