Tyla Wins Best African Music Performance Again As Nigerian Nominees Leave 2026 Grammys Empty-Handed

Tyla has strengthened her growing reputation on the world stage after winning the Best African Music Performance prize at the 2026 Grammy Awards, beating a strong line-up that included Nigeria’s biggest international music names.

Okay News reports that Tyla won the category with her hit song “Push 2 Start,” finishing ahead of several high-profile entries: “Love” by Burna Boy, “With You” by Davido and Omah Lay, “Gimme Dat” by Ayra Starr and Wizkid, and “Hope & Love” by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.

The Best African Music Performance category was created to spotlight African creativity as African pop styles, including Afrobeats and Amapiano, gain wider audiences around the world. The category has continued to attract international attention because it places African artists in direct competition on one of music’s biggest global platforms, organised by the Recording Academy in the United States.

Tyla’s latest win also underlines South Africa’s expanding influence in the continent’s music ecosystem, as more artists from the country break into international charts and award conversations.

For Nigeria, the night ended without a trophy. Despite multiple nominations involving several Nigerian stars, none of the country’s nominees secured a win in 2026, making it one of the rare years when Nigeria, widely seen as Africa’s most commercially influential music market, left the Grammys without a prize.

Burna Boy also missed out in the Best Global Music Album category. His album “No Sign of Weakness” lost to “Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo,” a collaborative live project by Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia of Brazil.

Tyla’s victory carries added historical importance because she is now a two-time winner of Best African Music Performance. She first won in 2024 with “Water,” which made her the first recipient of the award. Her repeat success points to consistency and a growing global acceptance for African female stars in international music spaces.

With more chart success and a rising international fan base, Tyla’s story also reflects a wider shift in how African music is being consumed and celebrated globally. As African pop continues to spread across playlists in Europe and the United States, competition among African artists at the Grammys is becoming tighter, signalling a new stage in the global growth of the continent’s sound.