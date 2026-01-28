Tinubu Launches $250 Million Plan To Help Nigerians Rebuild After Climate Disasters

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced a new $250 million programme aimed at helping Nigerians who have been displaced by floods and other climate-related disasters to rebuild their livelihoods over the next decade.

The initiative is called the Climate-Resilient Livelihoods Empowerment Programme for Displaced Populations (CLEP4DPS). It was introduced during a special event on climate-induced mobility held under Nigeria’s chairmanship of the Rabat Process, a migration and development dialogue that brings together partner countries across Africa and Europe to discuss issues linked to migration, security and development.

Okay News reports that the announcement was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who said President Tinubu delivered the message through Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

According to the statement, the 10-year programme is designed to move beyond emergency relief by supporting longer-term solutions that help displaced people regain income, stability and dignity. The plan will focus on practical areas such as climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy businesses, climate data and digital employment opportunities, and greener value chains that can create jobs and support local economies.

The President also said the programme will include leadership tracks targeted at women and young people, with the aim of ensuring these groups are not left behind in recovery and livelihood efforts.

In explaining the idea behind the project, the President noted that “economic empowerment is a critical form of climate adaptation,” linking income opportunities to the ability of families and communities to cope with climate shocks.

Tinubu added that the Federal Government of Nigeria has continued to support people affected by flooding through relief, resettlement and recovery efforts, including coordinated cash support and material assistance. He said some displaced families are being moved into planned communities through the Resettlement City Project, with access to basic services and support to restart livelihoods, under the supervision of relevant humanitarian and emergency agencies.

The President said CLEP4DPS is meant to strengthen other programmes under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including the Global Flood Disaster Management Project. He explained that this broader effort focuses on early warning systems, stronger and more resilient infrastructure, improved disaster coordination, and community engagement across Nigeria.

Tinubu described climate change as a major cause of human movement around the world, and said that for Nigeria, climate-induced displacement is not a distant threat but something many communities already face. He pointed to the 2022 floods, which he said affected more than 4.4 million people and displaced about 2.4 million across over 30 states.

He also drew attention to environmental challenges in the Lake Chad Basin, a region shared by several countries in West and Central Africa where shrinking water resources and instability have harmed livelihoods. Tinubu further mentioned coastal erosion along Nigeria’s shoreline and desertification in other parts of the country, saying these pressures have reduced income opportunities and pushed people to relocate in search of survival.

The President called for stronger international cooperation, saying climate-related displacement crosses borders and cannot be addressed by any one country alone. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for inclusive partnerships, evidence-based policymaking and continued engagement through the Rabat Process.

He also thanked Switzerland, the European Union, and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development for supporting the meeting, and expressed hope that discussions would lead to practical cooperation that links climate action, migration governance and sustainable development.

In recent years, Nigeria has faced worsening climate-related disasters such as flooding, desertification and coastal erosion, which have disrupted livelihoods and displaced large numbers of people across several states. The Federal Government says it is expanding climate adaptation and disaster preparedness efforts while working with international partners through platforms like the Rabat Process to better manage the growing connection between climate change, migration and development.