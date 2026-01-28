YouTuber IShowSpeed to be Granted Ghanaian Passport After Africa Tour

Ghana is set to issue a Ghanaian passport to American YouTube sensation IShowSpeed following his widely followed visit to the country as part of his month-long tour across Africa. The decision comes at the close of the influencer’s continental journey, which attracted massive global attention through live-streamed content.

Okay News reports that Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that his office has approved the passport after what he described as verification of the content creator’s strong personal and cultural ties to Ghana. He referred to IShowSpeed as a “worthy ambassador” whose presence positively projected the country to an international audience.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is 21 years old and boasts over 50 million subscribers on YouTube. Ghana was the second-to-last destination on his 28-day tour across 20 African countries, a project that has been praised for challenging negative stereotypes and highlighting Africa’s cultural diversity to millions of viewers worldwide.

During his stay in Ghana, the influencer told his audience that his mother is of Ghanaian origin, a claim that sparked widespread excitement online. He also expressed a strong emotional connection to the country, describing his experience as feeling like he had returned “back home.”

As part of his visit, IShowSpeed toured notable locations and travelled to Ghana’s Eastern Region, where he participated in a traditional naming ceremony. Dressed in kente cloth, he was given the local name Barima Kofi Akuffo, a moment that resonated strongly with both his fans and local communities.

The announcement of the passport approval has generated mixed reactions within Ghana. While many citizens welcomed the move as a strategic cultural and global branding opportunity, others criticised it, arguing that granting passports to foreign celebrities could diminish the value of Ghanaian citizenship.

Ghana has, in recent years, actively pursued policies aimed at reconnecting with the African diaspora. In 2024 alone, the country granted citizenship to more than 500 diaspora members, most of whom were African-Americans, as part of broader efforts to strengthen historical and cultural bonds.

IShowSpeed’s Africa tour also included stops in Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, and other countries, where he took part in high-profile activities ranging from cultural dances to wildlife encounters. He celebrated his 21st birthday in Lagos during the tour and was later named the “Most Influential Creator of 2025” by Rolling Stone magazine, with Forbes estimating his net worth at about $20 million.