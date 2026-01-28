Tinubu Mourns Wilfred Ndidi’s Father, Offers Condolences to Super Eagles Star

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sunday Ndidi, father of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, describing the loss as painful and tragic.

Sunday Ndidi reportedly died in a fatal road accident that occurred on Tuesday in Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State, throwing the Ndidi family into mourning and drawing sympathy from across the country.

In a condolence message, issued on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu said he was deeply saddened by the incident, noting that the late Sunday Ndidi played a significant role in shaping the life and career of his son, who has grown into one of Nigeria’s most respected footballers.

Okay News reports that the President highlighted the strong bond between Wilfred Ndidi and his father, describing Sunday Ndidi as a mentor and moral guide whose influence was evident in the footballer’s discipline, humility, and dedication on and off the pitch.

President Tinubu further remarked that the late Ndidi’s modest background and personal integrity left a lasting impression on those who knew him and served as a source of inspiration within his community.

The President extended his sympathies to the entire Ndidi family, friends, and associates, urging them to take solace in the meaningful life the deceased lived despite the sudden nature of his passing.

He also offered prayers for divine comfort for the bereaved family and asked God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the soul of Sunday Ndidi.