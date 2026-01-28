Trump Sparks Outrage After Casting Doubt on Ilhan Omar Attack at Minneapolis Town Hall

US President Donald Trump has drawn fresh criticism after dismissing an attack on Representative Ilhan Omar, suggesting without evidence that the Minnesota lawmaker may have staged the incident herself.

The comments followed a town hall meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday where a man rushed toward Omar and sprayed her with an unidentified substance, causing panic in the room before he was quickly subdued by security personnel.

Okay News reports that speaking during an interview with ABC News, President Trump said he had not watched footage of the incident but nonetheless accused Omar of orchestrating it, describing her as a “fraud” and claiming she “probably had herself sprayed.”

The attack occurred while Omar was addressing supporters on immigration issues, including calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and demands for the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Witnesses said the suspect ran from the front row toward the congresswoman before spraying her clothing with a strong-smelling substance.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, who was arrested at the scene and booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspect acted alone and that investigations are ongoing.

Despite concerns for her safety, Omar chose to continue the town hall, telling attendees that intimidation would not stop her work. She later reassured supporters via social media that she was unharmed and remained determined to serve her constituents.

The incident comes amid heightened political tensions in Minnesota following recent federal immigration enforcement actions. Omar has accused President Trump of spreading falsehoods and conspiracy theories about her, while security agencies have condemned the attack and vowed to pursue the strongest possible charges to deter political violence.