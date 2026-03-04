Tracka, monITNG Allege N783 Million Education Funds Diverted to Marine Institute, No Construction Found

Over N783.78 million allocated for the construction of secondary school classrooms in Ogun State has been traced to the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, an institution whose mandate focuses on marine and fisheries education rather than secondary school infrastructure, according to findings by civic organisations Tracka and monITNG.

Okay News reports that data from GovSpend shows N304 million was paid to Akinkas Interbiz Limited for a classroom block at Methodist High School, Arigbajo. Another N303 million went to Still Earth Limited for St. Peter’s College, Olomore, while N176 million was allocated to the same company for work at Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi Aba.

Tracka and monITNG’s field visits in January 2026 revealed no construction, materials, or visible progress at the project sites, with students still learning in dilapidated structures despite hundreds of millions already disbursed. The organisations raised questions about why a marine-focused federal institution is supervising classroom construction in Ogun State and how funds were approved and transferred without visible results.

The groups have called on the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately investigate these transactions, trace every payment, and hold all responsible officials and contractors accountable. They stated that this raises serious concerns about procurement abuse, weak oversight, and possible diversion of public funds meant for education infrastructure.