FIFA Confirms DR Congo for 2026 World Cup Play-Off, Ends Nigeria Hopes

Abuja, Nigeria – The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the world football governing body, has officially confirmed Democratic Republic of the Congo as Africa’s representative in the inter-confederation play-off tournament for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending Nigeria’s chances of reaching the global competition.

The decision was communicated on Wednesday through an accreditation notice issued to journalists ahead of the tournament. In the notice, FIFA outlined the format of the competition and listed the six countries that will take part in the play-off round, which offers the final pathway to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The confirmation of DR Congo’s participation effectively shuts the door on Nigeria’s hopes of qualification. Nigeria’s senior men’s national football team, known as the Super Eagles, had been seeking to overturn the result of their defeat in the African play-offs held in November 2025.

The Nigeria Football Federation, the governing body responsible for football administration in Nigeria, had lodged a formal protest after the decisive tie between both nations ended 1-1. The match proceeded to a penalty shootout, where Nigeria lost.

In its complaint, the Nigeria Football Federation alleged that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the match. The federation asked FIFA and the relevant football authorities to review the case, overturn the result, and award Nigeria a place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

With FIFA’s latest confirmation of the final tournament line-up, there is no longer any available slot for Nigeria in the play-off competition. Okay News reports that this development brings clarity to months of uncertainty surrounding the protest and the Super Eagles’ World Cup ambitions.

The inter-confederation play-off tournament involves teams from different continental football bodies competing for the remaining spots at the World Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and it marks the first edition to feature an expanded format with more participating nations.

For Nigeria, a country with a strong football history and multiple previous World Cup appearances, the outcome represents a significant setback. The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to rebuilding and preparing for future international competitions.