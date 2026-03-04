FirstBank, MREIF Open a Rare Window to Affordable Homeownership in Nigeria

For millions of Nigerians, owning a home has long felt like a distant dream. High interest rates, short repayment tenures, and limited access to credit have kept that dream out of reach. Now, FirstBank is changing the narrative.

In partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Real Estate Investment Fund(MREIF), FirstBank is rolling out a game-changing mortgage solution designed to make homeownership achievable.

Backed by a ₦1 trillion national housing fund, MREIF was created to bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit and empower citizens with long-term, affordable credit.

Through this initiative, eligible customers can access mortgage loans of up to ₦100 million, repayable over up to 20 years, at a highly competitive 9.75% interest rate per annum. In a market where conventional loan rates often exceed 27%, this offering stands out as a rare and time-sensitive opportunity.

The mortgage facility is open to salary account holders, business owners, and Nigerians in the diaspora, making it one of the most inclusive housing finance options currently available.

For Nigerians who have been waiting for the right moment to own a home, FirstBank’s MREIF mortgage loan may be that moment.

Details and application steps are available on the Bank’s website, and early movers stand to gain the most from this limited window into affordable homeownership.