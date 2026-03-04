US Embassy Alerts Americans in Nigeria Over Possible Protests in Abuja

Abuja, Nigeria – The U.S. Embassy Abuja has warned American citizens of a “high potential” for protests in Nigeria’s capital on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, citing tensions linked to the current conflict involving Iran.

In a security alert released to Okay News on Wednesday the mission said previous demonstrations by some groups in Abuja had escalated into violent clashes with Nigerian security forces. It therefore strongly advised U.S. citizens in the Federal Capital Territory to remain indoors throughout Wednesday.

The advisory urged Americans to avoid protest locations and large gatherings, exercise caution if caught near demonstrations, and monitor local media for updates. Citizens were also advised to maintain heightened situational awareness, keep mobile phones charged, carry valid identification, and review personal security plans.

Additional precautions outlined by the embassy include varying travel routes and times, staying alert in public places such as shopping centres and places of worship, and identifying emergency exits when entering buildings.

While the alert underscores potential security concerns, the embassy confirmed that its consular section in Abuja, as well as the U.S. Consulate General Lagos, will remain open.

The notice forms part of routine security communications issued to American nationals abroad during periods of heightened tension. Nigerian authorities have not issued a formal nationwide protest advisory as of press time.