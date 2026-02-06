Transcorp Power Achieves 30% Revenue Surge To N398.27 Billion In 2025

Transcorp Power Plc, a leading electricity generation company in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and largest oil producer, reported a 30% year-on-year revenue increase to N398.27 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, up from N305.94 billion in 2024.

Okay News reports that the company’s audited financial results also showed gross profit rising 14% to N162.44 billion from N142.21 billion, and profit after tax growing 14% to N91.42 billion from N80.01 billion. Earnings per share climbed to N12.19 from N10.67.

Total borrowings decreased to N30.7 billion from N37.7 billion, while total assets expanded 42% to N563.48 billion and total equity rose 44% to N183.40 billion.

The performance was driven by enhanced generation capacity, including the return of GT20 unit adding 100MW to the national grid from January 3, 2025. Average available capacity increased from 417MW to 550MW, with improved generation output despite transmission constraints.

The company proposed a full-year dividend of N5.50 per share for 2025, including an interim of N1.50 paid on August 18, 2025, and a final of N4.00, marking a 10% increase from the prior year.

Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Transcorp Power, stated the firm remains committed to operational excellence, strategic investments, and powering Nigeria’s socioeconomic development while delivering long-term shareholder value.

Peter Ikenga, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Power, highlighted the results reflect commitment to excellence and growth. He noted efforts to address transmission issues with stakeholders like the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigeria’s national electricity transmission operator, to improve evacuation in 2026 and beyond.

Transcorp Power, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), Nigeria’s leading conglomerate with investments in power, hospitality, and energy, focuses on value creation and economic growth through reliable electricity supply.

The company continues to support Nigeria’s energy transition and grid reliability.