United States President, Donald Trump, has declared that American control of Greenland is crucial to the success of his proposed Golden Dome air and missile defence system, intensifying international debate over the strategic Arctic territory.

President Trump, the forty-fifth and forty -seventh President of the United States of America and current leading political figure in Washington, made the remarks on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, through a post on his official social media account. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, located in the Arctic region between North America and Europe.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” Trump wrote, underscoring his long-standing interest in the island’s strategic position.

Okay News reports that the statement comes amid renewed diplomatic discussions between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland over Arctic security, missile defence, and geopolitical influence in the region.

Trump further argued that control of Greenland would significantly strengthen the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, an intergovernmental military alliance comprising North American and European countries established after World War Two.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” the United States leader added.

The comments were posted just hours before senior Danish and Greenlandic officials were scheduled to visit the White House in Washington, District of Columbia, for talks with United States Vice President, JD Vance, and United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The meeting was expected to focus on security cooperation and Arctic defence amid rising global tensions.

Earlier on the same day, Denmark’s Minister of Defence, Troels Lund Poulsen, sought to address American security concerns by confirming that Denmark was expanding its military presence in Greenland. Speaking to Agence France-Presse, an international news agency based in Paris, France, Poulsen said Copenhagen was also engaging with allies to enhance collective security.

He explained that Denmark was in discussions regarding “an increased NATO presence in the Arctic,” highlighting the growing importance of the region in global defence planning.

Trump also stressed that NATO should take the lead in developing the multi-layered Golden Dome missile defence system, warning that failure to act would leave space for rival powers.

“IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” he wrote, referencing the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, two major global military powers.

The United States President has repeatedly suggested taking control of Greenland, a vast and sparsely populated island rich in natural resources and strategically positioned along key Arctic routes. His latest remarks reflect a more assertive tone following a deadly United States-led military operation in Venezuela on Friday, 3 January 2026, which resulted in the removal of the country’s sitting president.

The developments continue to raise questions about sovereignty, alliance unity, and the future of Arctic governance as global powers increasingly focus on the region.