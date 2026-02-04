Uba Sani Hosts National Institute of Sports Delegation in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has received a high-powered delegation from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), led by its Director-General, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to discuss strategic collaboration in youth development, sports advancement, and institutional capacity building.

Okay News reports that discussions during the courtesy visit focused on positioning sports as a tool for national cohesion, human capital development, and social renewal. The NIS leadership commended the Kaduna State Government for its investments in the sports sector, particularly the ongoing reconstruction of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium to meet FIFA standards.

Governor Sani welcomed the Institute’s decision to site its North West Zonal Office in Kaduna, describing it as a vote of confidence in the state’s stability and developmental progress. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to using sports as a vehicle for youth empowerment, discipline, and sustainable economic growth.

The governor also highlighted ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including the expansion of Ahmadu Bello Stadium from 16,000 to 32,000 seating capacity, and pledged to provide a fully furnished facility to support the NIS zonal office. He attributed these strides to the improved peace and security achieved across the state over the past two and a half years.