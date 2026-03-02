Uba Sani Hosts Security Chiefs to Iftar, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace in Kaduna

Kaduna, Nigeria – Governor Uba Sani on Monday hosted heads of security agencies in Kaduna State to an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state.

Okay News gathered that during the engagement, the security chiefs reportedly commended the Kaduna State Government for its consistent support to the state’s security architecture.

They noted that Kaduna has recorded notable progress in peace, unity, and development, adding that the state is now more secure compared to previous years.

The governor, in his remarks, praised the professionalism and dedication of the security agencies, describing the synergy between the government and security institutions as critical to the stability currently enjoyed in the state.

He assured that his administration would continue to deepen collaboration to safeguard lives and property and sustain peace across Kaduna State.