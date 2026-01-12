The United Kingdom’s communications regulator, Ofcom, has officially opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, following serious allegations regarding its artificial intelligence tool, Grok. The watchdog is examining reports that the AI chatbot is being utilized to generate non-consensual sexual deepfakes of adults and, disturbingly, sexualized imagery involving minors.

If the platform is found to be in violation of online safety laws, it could face severe repercussions, including fines of up to 10% of its global revenue or a complete suspension of its services within the UK.

Okay News reports that the investigation will specifically assess whether X failed to implement adequate safety measures to prevent the creation and dissemination of illegal content. Regulators are scrutinizing the platform’s ability to remove such material swiftly once it is detected, as well as the effectiveness of its age verification systems designed to protect children from exposure to pornography.

The probe comes amid growing evidence that the tool allows users to strip clothing from images of women digitally, with one victim reporting over 100 such fake images created without her consent.

In response to the mounting scrutiny, Elon Musk has characterized the investigation as a pretext for government overreach, claiming authorities are seeking “any excuse for censorship.” Conversely, British officials, including Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, have welcomed the inquiry and urged Ofcom to act with urgency. The government has emphasized that the distress caused to victims—such as a Jewish woman who discovered AI-generated images of herself in a bikini outside Auschwitz—demonstrates a dangerous lack of appropriate safety testing on the platform.

The controversy surrounding Grok has already triggered international consequences, with countries like Malaysia and Indonesia taking steps to block access to the tool over the weekend. Domestically, the issue has led to a loss of trust among users, with high-profile figures such as Northern Ireland politician Cara Hunter announcing her departure from the site.

Ofcom has stated that protecting the public from illegal online harm is a matter of the highest priority and has not ruled out seeking court orders to force internet service providers to block X entirely if the company refuses to comply with safety standards.