US and Israeli Airstrikes Destroy Khamenei’s Compound in Tehran

Tehran, Iran – The high-security residential compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been completely destroyed following precision airstrikes by the United States and Israel.

Satellite imagery released in the aftermath of the bombardment reveals the total devastation of the expansive complex located in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Okay News reports that the targeted strikes were part of a massive, coordinated military operation launched against the Iranian regime’s top leadership.

While the structural destruction to the prominent compound is absolute, Iranian authorities confirmed that the 86-year-old religious leader was successfully moved to a safe area before the missiles made impact.

According to official and regional reports, Ayatollah Khamenei was rapidly relocated to an undisclosed, highly fortified bunker prior to the attack.

However, no official information has been shared regarding his exact whereabouts, leaving the current status of the Supreme Leader completely unknown as the intense military conflict continues to escalate across the region.