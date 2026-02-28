Nigeria President Bola Tinubu’s Son Seyi Tinubu Denies Allegations in Online Dispute

LAGOS, Nigeria — Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, has publicly denied allegations linking him to an escalating online dispute involving Nigerian social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, and another online content creator identified as King_Mitchy, also called Mitchy.

Seyi Tinubu, who is known in Nigeria for his philanthropic and youth empowerment initiatives, said in a statement that his name had been deliberately inserted into a feud between VeryDarkMan and King_Mitchy. He described the allegations circulating online as false and without factual basis.

“Over the past few days, my name has been deliberately drawn into an online dispute between VeryDarkMan (VDM) and King_Mitchy (“Mitchy”).

Let me be clear: the allegations and insinuations made about me are false.”

Seyi Tinubu clarified that he met King_Mitchy only once. According to him, the meeting took place in a public setting in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital in West Africa, and was attended by other individuals. He said the purpose of the meeting was to provide financial support for King_Mitchy’s non-governmental organisation, commonly known as a non-governmental organisation, which refers to a non-profit civil society group.

“I met Mitchy once, in a public setting, alongside others. On that occasion, I provided financial support toward her NGO activities, just as I have supported many young Nigerians and organisations working to empower our people.”

He explained that a follow-up meeting had been scheduled so he could receive an update on the impact of the donation. However, he said the meeting did not take place because he had been unwell.

“A follow-up meeting had been scheduled for me to receive an update on the impact of her NGO’s work following the donation. That meeting did not take place because I have been unwell. There has never been a private encounter, no secret arrangement, and no impropriety of any kind.”

The controversy has attracted national attention in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where online commentary from influential digital figures can quickly shape public debate. Okay News reports that VeryDarkMan has built a large following across social media platforms and is known for outspoken commentary on public issues and personalities.

Seyi Tinubu expressed concern that he had been drawn into a dispute he did not start and in which he played no role. He accused VeryDarkMan of attempting to use the situation to damage his reputation.

“What is deeply concerning is that a feud I did not start, and in which I have played no part, has been used as a vehicle to insert my name into a narrative without basis in truth. For reasons best known to him, VDM appears to have been looking for a trigger, an opportunity to attack and attempt to harm my reputation and seized upon this situation to do so. I will not accept that.”

He further argued that supporting charitable initiatives should not be politicised or turned into controversy.

“If my name generates attention, let us at least deal in facts. Supporting charitable causes is not a crime. Meeting someone publicly to support their NGO is not a scandal. Repeating falsehoods loudly does not transform them into truth.”

Addressing the tone of online attacks, Seyi Tinubu said he would not be intimidated and reiterated his position against bullying, warning about the potential mental health impact of sustained harassment.

“I will not be bullied, and I will not dignify fiction with panic. I have experienced bullying before, and I understand the harm it can cause. That is why I take a firm stance against it. What we are witnessing online, particularly the escalation of attacks that many suggest are having serious mental health impacts, is unacceptable. No disagreement should descend into harassment that risks someone’s wellbeing or safety.”

Seyi Tinubu also noted that for more than 10 years, through his foundation and personal contributions, he has supported initiatives in education, enterprise development, healthcare and youth empowerment across Nigeria. He said the work is transparent and properly documented.

“Philanthropy and outreach must never be politicised or weaponised. For over a decade, through my foundation and personal giving, I have supported initiatives in education, enterprise, health, youth empowerment and many others. That work is transparent, documented, and rooted in service.”

Concluding his statement, the son of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, firmly rejected all accusations and called for de-escalation of tensions online.

“To those seeking to manufacture controversy: Nigeria needs builders, not bullies. We need responsible discourse, not sensationalism driven by speculation.

I firmly reject the accusations made against me. I call for de-escalation, for restraint, and for a return to truth and responsibility. Noise will fade. Character and work endure.

I remain committed to serving Nigerians, especially our youth, with integrity and transparency.”

The development highlights the broader risks of reputational damage in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital space, where online disputes can quickly escalate and draw in high-profile figures.