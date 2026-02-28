Goodluck Hosts New Bayelsa Deputy Governor Peter Akpe in Yenagoa

YENAGOA, BAYELSA, NIGERIA — Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday hosted the newly confirmed Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Peter Akpe, at his residence in Yenagoa, describing the visit as a thoughtful gesture following Akpe’s recent assumption of office.

Jonathan said Akpe paid a courtesy call earlier in the day, shortly after his confirmation by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly. The former president commended the deputy governor for the visit and wished him success as he begins his tenure in office.

Okay News had reported that Akpe’s emergence as deputy governor was formally cleared earlier this week after lawmakers approved his nomination. Before his appointment, he served as chief of staff to Governor Douye Diri.

An ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Akpe has also held several public offices, including serving as a two-term member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, where he was majority leader, and as commissioner under former governor Seriake Dickson.

His appointment followed the death of the immediate past deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in December.

Saturday’s meeting at Jonathan’s Yenagoa residence had the former president expressing confidence in his capacity to serve the people of Bayelsa effectively.