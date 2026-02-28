Nigeria Issues Urgent Safety Advisory for Citizens in Iran and Gulf States

ABUJA, NIGERIA — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a safety advisory to Nigerians residing in or visiting and neighbouring Gulf countries following escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

In a press statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the Federal Government said it is closely monitoring developments linked to reported military actions by and the against targets in Iran, as well as subsequent retaliatory measures affecting parts of the Gulf region.

Describing the situation as volatile, the ministry urged Nigerian citizens in affected areas to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant. It advised them to avoid strategic locations, including military and government installations, which could become flashpoints.

The government also recommended limiting non-essential travel and movement until the security situation stabilises. Nigerians were cautioned against attending large gatherings or public demonstrations and were urged to comply strictly with directives issued by local authorities.

In addition, citizens were encouraged to stay informed through reliable international and local news outlets while avoiding misinformation. The ministry disclosed that Nigerian embassies in Tehran and Gulf countries are on high alert to provide consular assistance where necessary.

The statement reaffirmed that the safety and well-being of Nigerians abroad remain a top priority for the Federal Government. It also called on all parties involved in the conflict to pursue de-escalation and return to dialogue in the interest of global peace and stability.