Abuja Drill Tragedy Claims Life of Nigeria Civil Defence Officer

ABUJA, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — A female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has died after she was struck and run over by an operational patrol vehicle during a simulation exercise in Nigeria’s capital city.

The incident occurred in Abuja, officially known as the Federal Capital Territory, which serves as the seat of the federal government of Nigeria in West Africa. The exercise was described as a coordinated show of force by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, a paramilitary agency responsible for protecting critical national infrastructure, supporting law enforcement, and assisting in disaster management across the country.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the moment the officer was hit by the patrol vehicle as it attempted to make a turn during the drill. The vehicle stopped immediately after the impact. Fellow officers and bystanders rushed to the scene and lifted the vehicle in an effort to pull her out from underneath it.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the accident and transported the officer for medical attention. Despite attempts to save her life, she was pronounced dead.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Afolabi Babawale, confirmed the development on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

“It is true we lost a personnel during the simulation exercise. Our senior officers are on their way to the residence of the deceased to pay our condolences,” he stated.

Okay News reports that the agency has activated its internal procedures to review the circumstances surrounding the accident. According to Babawale, a detailed official statement will be issued to clarify how the incident happened and to outline any measures that may follow.

As of Saturday, February 28, 2026, the identity of the deceased officer had not been made public by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The incident has raised concerns about operational safety protocols during training and simulation exercises, particularly those involving moving vehicles.

The tragedy has drawn attention to the risks faced by security personnel during routine drills, which are often conducted to prepare officers for real-life emergency and enforcement situations. The agency is expected to provide further information after completing its internal review.