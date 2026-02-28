‘UK Played No Role in Strikes on Iran’, UK PM Keir Starmer Says

LONDON, UK — Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the United Kingdom was not involved in the military strikes carried out earlier on Saturday by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran, as he called for urgent de-escalation across the region.

In a statement made available to Okay News on Saturday 28 February 2026, Starmer acknowledged growing public concern over security and stability in the Middle East, particularly among British families with ties to the region. He confirmed that while the UK “played no role” in the strikes, Britain has long opposed Iran’s nuclear ambitions and maintains that Tehran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

The prime minister condemned what he described as Iran’s subsequent “indiscriminate strikes” across the region, including attacks affecting countries not party to the conflict. He expressed solidarity with regional partners and reaffirmed Britain’s security commitments.

Starmer disclosed that UK forces are currently active in the region as part of coordinated defensive operations, with British aircraft deployed to help protect UK personnel, assets and allies. He said protections for British bases and staff have been raised to the highest level.

He also noted that the government is in contact with UK nationals in affected areas and is providing support where necessary. The prime minister said he had spoken with leaders from the E3 and across the region in a bid to prevent further escalation.

Calling for a return to diplomacy, Starmer said Iran should refrain from additional strikes, abandon its weapons programmes and end repression against its citizens. He stressed that de-escalation and renewed negotiations remain the only viable path to peace, regional stability and the protection of civilian life.