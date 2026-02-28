Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu Extends Tenure of NSCDC Chief Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi to Boost National Security

ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has officially renewed the tenure of Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for an additional five-year term, effective Friday, February 27, 2026. Okay News reports that the announcement was made through a statement issued by the Statehouse Press Office.

Dr Audi, a seasoned security professional, first assumed the position in 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari. His initial term concluded last Friday, coinciding with the 2026 World Civil Defence Day celebrations at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja, the federal capital territory. He is expected to resume his duties on Monday, February 29, with a renewed mandate to reinforce the service’s strategic role in national security.

President Tinubu tasked Dr Audi with repositioning the NSCDC to play a more prominent role in protecting Nigeria, particularly as the Nigerian Police Force intensifies its focus on combating banditry, kidnappings, and terrorist activities.

Born on September 30, 1967, in Laminga Town, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, Dr Audi began his education locally before attending Teachers’ College in Jengre, Plateau State, where he obtained a Teachers’ Grade II Certificate in 1987. He further advanced his academic career at the College of Education, Akwanga, earning the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in 1992.

Driven by a commitment to public service, Dr Audi graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical and Health Education from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1995. He earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Calabar in 2001, a Doctorate in Public Administration from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, in 2014, and a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University in 2019.

Dr Audi joined the NSCDC as a volunteer in November 1996 and was deployed as a Divisional Officer in Obi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, after completing his basic officer training in 1997. Over the years, he served in various state commands and, in 2007, was promoted to Commandant of the Corps, subsequently joining the office of the Commandant-General at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

Okay News reports that Dr Audi’s reappointment underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening civil defence capacity in Nigeria as part of a broader national security strategy.