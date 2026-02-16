US Military Trainers Arrive in Nigeria to Support Armed Forces

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel and related equipment at Bauchi Airfield as part of a new defence cooperation effort between Nigeria and the United States.

According to the DHQ, the deployment follows discussions between Nigerian officials and their US counterparts, as well as a formal request by the Federal Government of Nigeria for support in specific areas.

The collaboration is focused on providing military training, technical assistance, and intelligence-sharing to strengthen the operational capacity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Authorities clarified that the US personnel are serving strictly as advisers and trainers, not as combat troops, and will operate under the direction and control of the Nigerian government.

The joint activities are expected to include a series of coordinated training programmes and intelligence-driven engagements aimed at improving the ability of Nigerian troops to identify and counter extremist threats.

The DHQ reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to combating terrorist groups and safeguarding national security, while assuring citizens of transparency and regular updates regarding the military partnership.