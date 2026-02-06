VIDEO: Tinubu Joins Abuja Mosque Ceremony For Matawalle’s Children

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attended a wedding Fātiḥah for the children of Bello Matawalle on Friday, 6 February 2026.

Bello Matawalle is Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, a junior minister in the federal cabinet.

The ceremony took place at the National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Also, Tinubu led a large group of senior political figures to honour the family.

Video Shared Online

Tinubu’s aide, Dada Olusegun, disclosed the visit in a video shared on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

In the post, the aide said Tinubu “graced the wedding Fātiḥah” held at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Okay News reports that the video and photos quickly spread online after the event.

Senior Figures Attend

Several top officials also attended the ceremony.

They included Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, a leader in the Senate, the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly.

Others included the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retired).

In addition, governors present included Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, and Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

Mass Wedding Drew Attention

The event drew public interest weeks earlier.

This followed the circulation of invitation cards in January for a mass wedding involving nine of Matawalle’s children.

The children listed for the ceremony are Ibrahim, Suraj, Safiya, Maryam, Aisha, Fahad, Muhammad, Nana Firdausi, and Farida.

Tinubu’s arrival and the dignitaries at the venue were shown in the shared images and clips.