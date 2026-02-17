‘Why We Did Not Invite Natasha During Budget Defence’ – Titus Zam

Abuja, Nigeria – Titus Zam, chairman of the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), has clarified that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not a member of the committee and therefore was not invited to its recent budget defence session.

Speaking to journalists, Zam explained that only designated members of the panel were invited to participate in the budget proceedings. He noted that two senators from Kogi State are already on the committee — Senator Isah Jubrin, who serves as vice chairman, and Senator Sunday Karimi as a member. According to him, Akpoti-Uduaghan arrived after the budget defence had concluded and raised concerns about her exclusion, but he maintained that she was never listed as a member.

Zam added that committee composition follows the principle of national character, with lawmakers from different geopolitical zones represented across development commissions. He stated that not all senators from the north-central region are members of the NCDC committee, citing instances of other lawmakers from the zone who are also not included.

Meanwhile, the Senate has approved the N140 billion 2026 budget estimate for the commission following a closed-door session. Zam said the committee found the proposals relevant and urged the commission to prioritise agriculture, security, health, education, infrastructure, and social services to ensure meaningful impact across the north-central region.