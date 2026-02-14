Woman Arrested in Connection with Murder of Nigerian E-Hailing Driver in South Africa

PRETORIA, South Africa — South African police have arrested a female suspect in connection with the killing of Isaac Satlat, a 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver who was murdered while on duty in Pretoria West.

The South African Police Service confirmed that Satlat was attacked on February 11 after responding to a ride request.

Okay News reports that CCTV footage reviewed by investigators shows a female passenger initiating the attack while a male passenger seated at the back joined in. The victim was allegedly strangled from behind before the assailants took control of the car.

Authorities said Satlat’s body was later discovered inside the hijacked vehicle, which was recovered the same day in Atteridgeville.

Confirming the development, the police said in a statement:

“The police have arrested a female suspect after an e-hailing driver was allegedly killed while inside the car in Pretoria West on Wednesday, 11/02. More arrests are imminent as the police investigation continues.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was murdered by a male and female who had requested the services of an e-hailing driver in Pretoria West. The hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.”

According to the police, the arrested suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where she will be charged with murder and car hijacking.

Satlat, who was studying in South Africa at the time of his death, was reportedly due to graduate in March.