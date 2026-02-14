Cross River Residents Say Years-Long Blackout Is Crippling Daily Life

Residents in multiple communities in Cross River State, a coastal state in southern Nigeria, say they have endured years of unreliable electricity supply, with some areas reporting a blackout that has lasted more than 14 years.

People who spoke in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, on Saturday, February 14, 2026, said the lack of power has damaged small businesses, reduced household income, and made daily life increasingly difficult across parts of the state.

In Boki Local Government Area, a local administrative district in Cross River State, a resident, Ajot Ajim, said electricity has been absent for years and that livelihoods have suffered as a result. “For some years, we have not had light in my area. We have been in total darkness. This is affecting most of us, especially business owners. When it is election time, they remember us, yet we are neglected during governance,” Ajim said.

In Ikom Local Government Area, another local administrative district in Cross River State, residents described the situation as severe. Ashor Ubi said, “We have been without electricity for more than 14 years,” adding that his business selling sachet water and soft drinks has been disrupted because he cannot reliably preserve products or power basic equipment.

Okay News reports that residents across affected communities say the continued outage is also shaping public safety concerns, because poorly lit streets can make it easier for criminal activity to occur at night. Several traders said their ability to operate after dark has reduced sharply, while families have had to spend more on alternative power sources.

Cross River State Commissioner for Power, Honourable Eka Williams, acknowledged the poor power supply and said the state government is working to restore service. “Please, let me make some clarification. Some electricity poles fell. We are working to fix everything. Very soon, there will be good news. The good news is that there will be an effective power supply in the next two weeks,” the commissioner stated.

Residents said they will be watching closely for results, as the promise of improved supply within two weeks now sets a clear timeline for what happens next in communities that say they have waited years for a lasting solution.