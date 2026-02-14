‘Dadiyata Vanished in Kaduna, Investigate El-Rufai Not Me,’ Ganduje Insists

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on Nigeria’s security agencies to immediately investigate former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over the unresolved disappearance of Abubakar Isa, widely known as Dadiyata.

Okay News reports that Ganduje, through a statement signed by former Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, dismissed allegations linking him to Dadiyata’s disappearance. He described the claims as baseless and politically motivated, insisting that the incident occurred entirely within Kaduna State, where Dadiyata lived and was known for criticising the state government at the time.

According to the statement, Ganduje maintained that security responsibility in Kaduna rested with the state government and relevant federal agencies operating there. He argued that any serious allegations should be backed by verifiable evidence rather than political rhetoric, warning that dragging his name into the matter without proof only deepens public confusion over an already sensitive issue.

Garba further questioned claims that a police officer allegedly confessed to being sent from Kano to abduct Dadiyata, asking why such information was not formally reported to investigative authorities if credible. He emphasised that the priority should be a transparent and lawful investigation that delivers justice and closure to Dadiyata’s family.

The statement concluded by urging anyone with concrete information about the case to present it to the appropriate authorities, stressing that accountability must be grounded in facts and due process, not speculation or political blame-shifting.