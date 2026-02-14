Oluremi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Saraki Family

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his family following the death of his father-in-law, Otunba Adekunle Ojora.

Okay News reports that Saraki disclosed the visit in a post on X, noting that the First Lady stopped by to express her sympathies as the family continues to receive mourners. He described the visit as an honour and expressed appreciation for the show of support during the period of mourning.

Saraki also thanked individuals who have sent prayers, messages and paid visits, saying the gestures have brought comfort to his mother-in-law, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, his wife Toyin Saraki, and other family members. He said the encouragement has been especially meaningful during the grieving period.

The late Otunba Adekunle Ojora, a respected businessman and community leader, passed away on January 28, 2026, at the age of 93. He was buried according to Islamic rites in Lagos, with prayers led by prominent clerics and attended by family, dignitaries and well-wishers. President Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier expressed their condolences, describing Ojora as a notable industrialist and elder statesman.