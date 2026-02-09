Yemi Kale To Keynote Ecobank Forum On Regional Trade And Economic Outlook

Dr. Yemi Kale, the Group Chief Economist at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and former Statistician-General of Nigeria, is set to headline the second edition of the Ecobank Nigeria Customer Forum.

The event, scheduled to hold in Lagos, Nigeria, aims to address the critical economic levers shaping the African continent in 2026.

Okay News reports that the forum, organized by Ecobank’s Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (Treasury) business, is themed “Strengthening Regional Integration for Economic Transformation.” The gathering comes at a pivotal time as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) enters a strategic implementation phase, promising to redefine trade dynamics across Africa.

Dr. Kale’s keynote address, titled “The Future of Trade in Africa: Harnessing the AfCFTA for Economic Transformation,” will provide a deep dive into trade prospects and the structural shifts required to unlock the continent’s economic potential. As a seasoned economist, his insights are expected to guide investors and businesses navigating the complexities of the 2026 fiscal year.

Olumide Adebayo, the Regional Treasurer of Ecobank Nigeria, stated that the forum reinforces the bank’s position as a pan-African institution dedicated to fostering dialogue and informed decision-making. He noted that the program is designed to support customers by exploring practical solutions to liquidity and market challenges.

The forum will feature high-level panel discussions focusing on the delicate balance between interest rates and exchange rate risks. Experts will also analyze foreign exchange liquidity in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, by exploring trends in export proceeds, oil receipts, and diaspora remittances.

Bolaji Lawal, the Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, is expected to open the event, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth and regional collaboration. Ecobank, which operates in 33 African countries, continues to position itself as a central player in the movement toward a more integrated African economy.