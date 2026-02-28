Zichis Agro-Allied Posts N364.2 Million Profit for 2025, Proposes 20 Kobo Dividend

Lagos, Nigeria – Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has released its audited financial statements, reporting a pre-tax profit of N364.21 million (approximately $233,000) for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 420.8 percent increase from the N69.93 million recorded in 2024.

Okay News reports that full-year revenue rose to N675.6 million from N288.9 million, driven by strong performance across operating segments. Egg sales contributed N226.7 million, palm produce added N182.7 million, chicken sales generated N121.4 million, and feed mill products contributed N108.7 million. Earnings per share climbed to 55 kobo from 9.45 kobo in the prior year.

The board has proposed a cash dividend of 20 kobo per share and a bonus issue of one new share for every existing share held, for shareholders on record as of March 17, 2026. The proposals are subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. Gross profit rose 241.49 percent to N462.81 million, while profit after tax surged 678.94 percent to N208.06 million.

Total assets expanded 41 percent to N1.23 billion, with property, plant and equipment accounting for the largest share at N741.3 million. Total equity rose 40.55 percent to N1.17 billion, driven largely by revenue reserves of N395.4 million. Management noted that despite macroeconomic headwinds including high inflation and rising energy costs, the company achieved 134 percent growth in sales turnover.

When the results were published, the company’s shares were under suspension due to an NGX investigation, so there was no immediate trading reaction. However, as of February, the stock is priced above N17 per share, up over 314 percent month-to-date from its N1.81 listing price. This agribusiness growth demonstrates the company’s operational resilience amid challenging conditions. Sustaining this agribusiness growth will depend on continued execution and market expansion.