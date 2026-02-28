ZAMFARA, NIGERIA Faces Escalating Bandit Attacks as Governor Urges Urgent Security Action

Gusau, Zamfara State, Nigeria – The Governor of Zamfara State in northwestern Nigeria, Dauda Lawal, has expressed deep sympathies to communities and families affected by a recent surge in violent bandit attacks across the state. The incidents, which have drawn international attention due to their scale, have left dozens dead and many others displaced.

According to a statement released on Saturday, February 28, 2026, by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, Governor Lawal presided over an emergency security meeting on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Government House conference room in Gusau, the state capital, to address the escalating insecurity.

The statement read, “In his administration’s resolve to end the insecurity affecting Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal convened an emergency security meeting with all heads of security agencies and relevant stakeholders in Zamfara State. The meeting demonstrates the shared commitment and collective responsibility of the state government and heads of security agencies to protect lives and properties in Zamfara State.”

Governor Lawal instructed the security chiefs to urgently review the current security framework and implement coordinated measures to counter the threats posed by armed bandits. He emphasized vigilance, strengthened intelligence, and immediate countermeasures to prevent further attacks.

“During the meeting, Governor Lawal urged the heads of the security agencies in Zamfara to heightened vigilance, strengthened intelligence, and immediate, coordinated countermeasures. He charged the security to put more effort into ensuring that these elements did not gain further ground by staying ahead of them, denying them freedom of action, and decisively neutralising the threat,” the statement added.

The governor also extended condolences to security personnel who lost their lives or sustained injuries while performing their duties and pledged full support to affected communities. “He sympathised with the victims’ communities and families, assuring his administration’s support for affected communities and security agencies, with logistical, operational, and institutional backing to improve their effectiveness,” Idris said.

The emergency meeting follows reports of bandit attacks in Zamfara State, including the February 19, 2026 raid on Dutsin Dan Ajiya village in Anka Local Government Area, where at least 50 residents were killed. Survivors recounted that attackers armed with sophisticated weapons blocked all access roads and fired at anyone in sight.

“After the attack, we realised that 30 people were killed; some were wounded, while several others are at large and nobody knows their whereabouts,” a resident said. Many villagers were abducted during the attack, which continued into the early hours.

Okay News reports that the Nigerian federal government and state authorities are under pressure to intensify coordinated security operations to prevent further tragedies and stabilize the region.