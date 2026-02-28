ADC Faction Rejects Opposition Pressure, Stands Firm Against Electoral Act 2026 Amendments

ABUJA, NIGERIA – The factional leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) publicly criticised prominent opposition figures on Saturday, February 28, 2026, for pressuring the National Assembly of Nigeria to amend the recently passed Electoral Act 2026. The group stated that these calls did not reflect the official position of the ADC.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the National Chairman of the ADC faction, Nafiu Gombe, attributed the party’s weak showing in the 2026 Abuja Area Council elections to alleged breaches of party procedures by some coalition partners. He said these breaches undermined the democratic framework within the party.

Gombe also clarified that the official leadership of the ADC had no involvement with an international press conference recently organised by opposition figures demanding immediate changes to the Electoral Act. “The authentic national leadership of the African Democratic Congress distances itself entirely from the international press conference held by these factions. They do not speak for our party,” he said.

Okay News reports that the factional chairman criticised a coalition within the party, led by former Senate President David Mark, for accusing the National Assembly of overstepping its authority in passing the 2026 Electoral Act. Gombe insisted the legislature acted within its constitutional mandate.

“The National Assembly is empowered by the constitution to establish the Electoral Act. Accusing them of performing their duty is misguided. Rather than attacking the legislature, our coalition partners should focus on normalising and formalising their relationship with our great party,” he said.

Gombe further claimed that international stakeholders had disregarded the dissenting voices due to what he described as undemocratic actions and internal power struggles. He urged party members and coalition partners to return to ADC ward offices across Nigeria to formalise their membership and strengthen grassroots structures.

“Your power mongering and refusal to reconcile aspirations for the betterment of the country are the main reasons the international community ignores your appeals. Politics should be about service, not self-aggrandisement. We urge you to come back home. Help us rebuild and salvage this nation from the grassroots. The Authentic ADC remains the vehicle for true change in Nigeria,” Gombe added.

The recent tension follows renewed calls by leaders of the ADC and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday, February 26, 2026, demanding urgent amendments to the Electoral Act 2026, citing concerns over anti-democratic provisions and alleged bias ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Senate of Nigeria quickly rejected the agitation, advising opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Peter Obi, and former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, to address their concerns through proper legislative channels rather than through public media.

NNPP National Chairman Ajuji Ahmed stated at a press briefing in Abuja that provisions of the new law needed to be reviewed immediately. Under the previous Electoral Act 2022, political parties in Nigeria could nominate candidates through direct primaries involving all registered members, indirect primaries with delegates, or consensus among party leaders.

The Electoral Act 2026, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, February 18, 2026, limits parties to direct primaries and consensus nominations only, shortens campaign timelines, and schedules Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) funding six months before elections instead of twelve months. Opposition figures claim the changes favor the ruling party, a concern dismissed by both the Senate and the ADC factional leadership.