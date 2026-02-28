Tinubu Hosts Theophilus Danjuma at State House in Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA – President Bola Tinubu on Saturday held a meeting with former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, at the State House in Abuja.

The Presidency disclosed the visit in a brief statement but did not provide details about the purpose of the meeting. Over the years, successive administrations have consulted Danjuma on key national issues, particularly security and governance, owing to his longstanding military and political experience.

The 87-year-old elder statesman previously served as Defence Minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2003. He was also Chief of Army Staff from 1976 to 1979 during Nigeria’s military era and played a notable role in the country’s political developments, including the events that led to the rise of Yakubu Gowon in 1966.

Beyond public service, Danjuma is a prominent businessman with investments in the oil and gas sector through South Atlantic Petroleum and is widely recognised for his philanthropic efforts via the TY Danjuma Foundation.

He has also been outspoken on national security matters, notably in 2018 when he called on citizens to take proactive steps to protect themselves amid rising insecurity, a remark that sparked nationwide debate.